“Daadi, Kahaan Hai Khazana?”Sohum Shah Unveils Haunting New Tumbbad Poster Ahead of Re-Release

Sohum Shah has once again stirred excitement among fans with a mesmerizing new poster, teasing the highly anticipated re-release of Tumbbad. Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad became a cinematic marvel, earning praise for its haunting blend of mythology, horror, and greed. Now, audiences will get another chance to experience its magic when it returns to theaters on September 13, 2024, presented by Eros Now.

After teasing fans and audiences alike with captivating posters and the much-awaited trailer, the makers have now unveiled another thrilling poster that immerses viewers into the chilling world of Tumbbad. The poster features a haunting image of an old woman lying entangled in dark, twisted branches, hinting at the sinister depths of greed that drive the narrative. With the tagline “Daadi, kahan hai khazana?” prominently displayed, the poster further emphasizes the central theme of obsession with hidden treasure, leaving a deep impact with its eerie visual and unsettling tone.

Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. It was also the first Indian film to premiere in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

As the film gears up for its re-release, this is not just another screening—it’s a rare invitation to revisit a world that remains unmatched in Indian cinema. With no OTT availability in 2024, watching Tumbbad on the big screen is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Tumbbad is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. Alongside Sohum Shah, the film also stars Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar.