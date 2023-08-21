Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj launch the trailer of their thriller film "Mystery of the Tattoo"

Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho and was also seen recently in Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be next seen in the upcoming film Mystery Of The Tattoo opposite debutant Rohit Raaj. The poster and trailer of the film starring Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj was launched at Red Bulb Studio in Mumbai.

Ameesha Patel and Arjun Rampal are making guest appearances in the film. The trailer and songs of the film shown on the occasion were great. This murder mystery is releasing on 1st September 2023.

Daisy Shah will be seen romancing debutant Rohit Raaj in the film which has been shot in London. She said, “The story of this film is related to tattoos. What is the secret behind the tattoo, you will know by watching the film. We shot it with very few team members during the Covid period in London which was extremely challenging but the director has to be commended for handling the situation very well.”

Daisy Shah also praised debutant Rohit Raaj and said that he has done a good job. Apart from acting, he has also handled a lot of work behind the camera and has helped the director a lot. Due to the Corona wave, many people did not get visas for London, because of that Clarcy had to work with one or two ADs instead of many assistant directors. Rohit also worked as an assistant director.”

Kalaiarasi Sathapan made her directorial debut in Bollywood with this film ‘Mystery of the Tattoo’. She also appreciated Rohit Raaj’s passion and dedication towards work and said that Rohit has worked very hard for this film. She said, ‘He knew the script of the entire film, every single dialogue, so whenever I didn’t have paper, I would look at Rohit and he would speak the entire line.”

The trailer of this film is awesome and justifies the thriller subject. Daisy Shah is seen trying to uncover a mystery and informs the police that another murder is going to happen soon. Then there are some court scenes too. Arjun Rampal is seen making tattoos in a different dangerous look. And seeing his avatar, gestures, the audience starts doubting that Arjun is the murderer but this secret will be revealed only after the release of the film.

IT engineer turned actor Rohit Raaj plays a lawyer in this crime thriller. His character is about how he tries to solve a murder that happened twenty years ago. He impresses with his looks and facial expressions. Rohit Raaj, who has learned the art of acting from Barry John Acting School, considers himself very lucky that he got an opportunity to work with established actors like Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah in his debut film and got to learn a lot from them.

Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathapan, the film is jointly produced by Kashish Khan, Anushree Shah and Gajinath Jayekumar. The film ‘Mystery of the Tattoo’ is going to be released in theaters on September 1, 2023. The story and screenplay of the film is written by Kalaiarasi Sathapan while the dialogues are written by Nadeem Uddin and Rajan Agarwal. Pickle Entertainment will be distributing the film. Zee Music Company has released the music of the film.