Did you know? The makers of Kanguva hired experts from Hollywood for technical departments like action and cinematography!

Since the amazing teaser for the Magnum opus “Kanguva” was released by Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar, it has created a stir. From expertise, creative thinking, originality of content, exciting background score, and execution, This outstanding teaser has everything that puts it at the level of a Hollywood production. The teaser itself has left the masses in awe and piqued excitement to witness more. Interestingly, Kanguva is going to be a phenomenon that audiences have never experienced before, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

As per an independent industry source, “As Kanguva is going to be a massive phenomenon, the makers hired experts from Hollywood for technical departments like action and cinematography. This would ensure the next level action extravaganza in the film.”

‘Kanguva’ is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious films coming this year, and to bring a cinematic marvel to audiences, the makers have spared no expense to make it a film to be remembered.

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience for audiences with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale worldwide. The film’s release is planned for the second half of 2024.