Movies | Releases

Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office!

Dream Girl 2 has impressed everyone with its superb run at the Box Office! Ayushmann's biggest opener till date, Dream Girl 2 scored 16 crores on its third day making it a grand total of 40.71 crores in just 3 days

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Aug,2023 12:17:14
Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846371

Dream Girl 2 has impressed everyone with its superb run at the Box Office! Ayushmann’s biggest opener till date, Dream Girl 2 scored 16 crores on its third day making it a grand total of 40.71 crores in just 3 days!! The amazing package and a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi and the superlative combination of Ektaa R Kapoor & Raaj Shaandilyaa has made Dream Girl 2 one of the most successful movies of our time!

The widely popular entertainer of the year has stayed true to its promise and delivered a high quotient of laughter! Audiences can’t stop raving about the entertaining movie. A fantastic script with top artists and clean comedy has positioned ‘Dream Girl 2’ as an authentic box office hit amongst the masses! The number of 40.71 crores is a huge feat for any movie to make on its opening weekend & Dream Girl 2 has proven that good content will always be appreciated and rewarded!

Ektaa R Kapoor & Ayushmann deliver the promise of laughter with Dream Girl 2! The film has a grand opening weekend of 40.71 crores at the box office! 846370

Dream Girl 2 has sustained the momentum at the box office with its loved franchise. It’s a complete offering package for every family member. Dream Girl 2 is on a dream high across the country as its an out and out Laugh Riot!

With such a stupendous run at the box office, Dream Girl 2 will keep posting great numbers through the week! Another milestone for Ektaa R Kapoor who keeps pushing the limits for achieving success and delivering praise-worthy content!

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with "10.69" crores! The weekend will gain a robust number! 845901
Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with “10.69” crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!
Auto Draft 845520
Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Drag Act Saves The Day
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes! 845136
With sequels doing wonders at the box office, Dream Girl 2 seems like a promising addition to the list of successes!
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2! 844684
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2!
Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2! 844662
Another musical marvel ‘Jamnapaar’ brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!
The living legend 'Jeetendra' has the most witty exchange with our very own Dream Girl 'Pooja'! 844335
The living legend ‘Jeetendra’ has the most witty exchange with our very own Dream Girl ‘Pooja’!

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal 846363
Exclusive: Ankush Joshi to enter Shemaroo show Tulsi Dham Ke Ladoo Gopal
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi makes a BIG decision related to Rishi and Malishka’s marriage 846360
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi makes a BIG decision related to Rishi and Malishka’s marriage
Exclusive: Kirti Singh to join the cast of Zee TV's Ik Kudi Punjab Dii 846349
Exclusive: Kirti Singh to join the cast of Zee TV’s Ik Kudi Punjab Dii
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok learn about Raunak's fake mental illness 846351
Meet spoiler: Sumeet and Shlok learn about Raunak’s fake mental illness
Neeraj Chopra creates history with Gold in World Athletics Championships: India shines on global stage 846347
Neeraj Chopra creates history with Gold in World Athletics Championships: India shines on global stage
Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are ready! 100+ bikes take the rage of Jawan on the roads of Bengaluru! 846343
Shah Rukh Khan fan clubs are ready! 100+ bikes take the rage of Jawan on the roads of Bengaluru!
Read Latest News