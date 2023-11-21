Ektaa R Kapoor creates history as the first Indian woman filmmaker to win an International Emmy Directorate Award!

Ektaa R Kapoor, a prominent content producer, achieved another remarkable milestone in her illustrious career. She was awarded the esteemed ‘International Emmy Directorate Award’ at the 51st International Emmys held in New York. The award was presented to her by the renowned author and new age leader, Deepak Chopra. This is a prestigious accolade, adding to her impressive list of global achievements.

Ektaa Kapoor has made history by becoming the first female Indian filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award. Her unique and influential contributions to the industry have earned her this prestigious recognition. As one of the most accomplished producers in the industry, Ektaa has been at the forefront for decades, delivering unconventional and groundbreaking content that resonates with a diverse and extensive audience. This win is not just a personal triumph for her, but a testament to her skill and success in consistently producing high-quality content.

Reflecting on this momentous achievement, the successful producer expressed her gratitude, stating, “I’m delighted to receive the prestigious Emmys Directorate Award! It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I’ve always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience’s love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT. Each story that I told became a bridge to connect with audiences on many levels. The unexpected turns this journey took are a testament to the power of love showered by the people of India and beyond. My heart is filled with gratitude, and a stronger resolve to make a positive impact through my work for audiences.” capturing the essence of her feelings on this significant win.

Ektaa’s contribution to the entertainment industry has been recognized through numerous accolades, including the International Emmy Directorate Award and the prestigious Padma Shri. She has paved the way for women in the industry and has been a pioneer in breaking new ground. Her success can be attributed to her ability to understand the ever-changing preferences of the audience, as evidenced by her 135+ TV shows and 50+ feature films, which have collectively amassed over 17,000 hours of television content. Ektaa’s leadership has resulted in the creation of a 600 million-dollar industry, with women leading 80% of it. Her work has directly impacted over 2 million jobs, positively affecting more than 7.2 million households across India.

Ektaa raises the bar higher with each of her victories.