Ektaa R Kapoor has given a chance to many new faces on the screen. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry.

Profoundly launched after the disclaimer by the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose’ indeed gave a glimpse of a gripping and shocking tale. It has sparked a whole new conversation on social media and across every single aspect of the film. Amidst many things, one aspect that truly sent shockwaves to the audience was the appearance of a trans woman protagonist, a phenomenon on the big screen brought by producer Ektaa R Kapoor for the first time!

This time, Ektaa becomes the first Producer to launch a transgender-woman as a lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film, glimpses of which we all have seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose. The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit's journey and how Bonita landed the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Director Dibakar Banerjee mentored Bonita in acting, and it must be said, Bonita gave the best.

Breaking stereotypes, boundaries, and molds, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stays true to its fabric and discusses the realities of today’s generation in the most unapologetic manner, yet rooted and emotional in its intent.

Remarkably, this will be the first time a transgender-woman will be seen playing a lead role in a theatrical Bollywood film, and it is sone by none other than Ektaa R Kapoor. Love Sex Aur Dhokha had cast newcomers who saw bright futures; here’s to a new generation of electric actors. While it is indeed a historical moment for the Bollywood industry, it is worth noting that Ektaa has launched over 250 newcomers within the television and film industry, yet this is the first one for her. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 breaks new ground in film narrative and actors. Finally, they have disclosed what audiences have been speculating. It’s worth saying, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has the courage to tell stories that no one would, the courage to cast like no one would. The film is studded with everything that we want to see.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.