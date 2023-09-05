Movies | Releases

Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy

Ekta Kapoor named one of Fortune India's Most Powerful Women, check out below.

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Sep,2023 12:17:50
Ektaa R Kapoor has gained a reputation for her visionary leadership in the entertainment sector through numerous successful ventures. This has earned her a spot on Fortune India’s prestigious list of “Most Influential Women in Business and Economy.” Her unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing creativity, and showcasing business acumen has propelled her to this esteemed position.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s inclusion in this prestigious roster underscores her exceptional contributions to both the entertainment and business sectors. Her remarkable achievements and enduring impact on shaping the industry have solidified her position as a true trailblazer.

Ektaa R Kapoor is a renowned entrepreneur and visionary in the entertainment industry. She is known for pushing boundaries and setting new standards. Her latest production, “Dream Girl 2,” starring the immensely talented Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, has captured the hearts of audiences and received rave reviews from critics. The film has collected an impressive amount of 67 crores in its opening week, further establishing Kapoor’s reputation as a pioneering producer of captivating and influential content that resonates with diverse audiences.

Ektaa R Kapoor, a renowned figure in the Indian television industry, is set to receive the International Emmy®️ Directorate Award in 2023. This prestigious award, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, is a testament to her outstanding career and significant contributions to the Indian television landscape. She will be honored with the award at the 51st International Emmy®️ Awards Gala, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 20, 2023, in New York City.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s leadership in the entertainment industry is characterized by innovation and excellence. Her influence on both business and culture is undeniable, as she has the ability to create compelling narratives that capture the hearts and minds of audiences. This serves as a testament to her enduring impact.

