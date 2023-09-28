Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' Release

Movies | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
28 Sep,2023
Ekta Kapoor, a renowned producer, is set to create a buzz with her upcoming project titled ‘Thank You For Coming’. Recently, she sought blessings at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to embark on a spiritual journey. Her visit to the revered deity marks a significant milestone in the production of the much-awaited film.

The film ‘Thank You For Coming’ has already made a remarkable impact on the global stage. It was screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where it left the audience in awe, receiving a standing ovation. Both the global audience and critics have showered the film with praise, setting high expectations for its release in India.

Ektaa R Kapoor is getting ready for the release of her latest film in India. Her recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja is a symbol of the deep-rooted traditions and blessings that come with her journey in the world of cinema. With her impressive track record of delivering compelling and innovative content, ‘Thank You For Coming’ is expected to be another milestone in Ektaa’s illustrious career.

Stay tuned for the much-anticipated release of ‘Thank You For Coming’ as it promises to be a cinematic treat that captures hearts and minds both in India and across the globe.

