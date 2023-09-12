Movies | Releases

Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana made its phenomenal entry in the 100 Cr. club

12 Sep,2023 20:05:49
Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is a massive success at the Indian Box Office. The comedy film started with a bang, earning an impressive opening of 10.69 Cr, which is the highest opener of Ayushmann’s career. Since then, the movie has been unstoppable, gaining impressive numbers and an immense fan following. Even after its third week, the film continues to triumph, and has now joined the prestigious 100 Cr. club at the domestic box office.

Dream Girl 2 has proven its box office success by earning 100 Cr. in just three weeks. The film’s well-crafted entertainment has won the hearts of the audience, as well as the box office. With its blockbuster performance, Dream Girl 2 has become a hit among the masses and fans alike. The film continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office and has secured its place among the audience.

The credit for Dream Girl 2 goes to Balaji Telefilms, who presented the versatile actor in distinctive characters of Karam and Pooja, and bankrolled the comedy entertainer to amuse audiences.

The movie Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms production house. The film features a talented cast, including Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi. It was released on August 25th, 2023, in cinema halls.

