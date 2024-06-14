Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey Clocks 11 Years! A Story of the Fukra Gang That Drove an Entire Generation with Its Entertainment Quotient!

One of Excel Entertainment’s finest productions is the much-loved Fukrey franchise, which started in 2013 and is now celebrating its 11th anniversary. Filled with humor, twists, and unlimited entertainment, the film remains fresh and alive in our hearts. Besides its impeccable humor quotient, the film has introduced some of the most beloved characters like Hunny, Lali, Zafar Bhai, Choocha, Panditji, and Bholi Punjaban, who continue to rule our hearts even today.

As the film completes 11 years, the makers took the audience on a nostalgic trip with a beautiful behind-the-scenes video. They shared this heartfelt video on social media, capturing the team discussing their vision behind creating this fun-filled entertainer. The caption read:

“Fukrapanti turns 11! From epic jugaads to hilarious escapades, here’s to #11YearsOfFukrey.”

View Instagram Post 1: Excel Entertainment's Fukrey Clocks 11 Years! A Story of the Fukra Gang That Drove an Entire Generation with Its Entertainment Quotient!

Ever since its release, Fukrey has ruled the hearts of the audience, receiving immense love and phenomenal reviews. Due to public demand and its popularity, the film was even re-released in theaters. Following this, the Fukrey franchise expanded with two more installments, *Fukrey Returns* and *Fukrey 3*, both of which also became huge hits.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered blockbuster films such as *Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, **Dil Chahta Hai*, and many more, cementing their place in the industry.