Movies | News

Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh opened up about their much-anticipated film, Fukrey 3, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. With laughter, camaraderie, and a dash of nostalgia, the conversation gave audiences a glimpse into the magic behind the scenes.

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 13:56:08
Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set 856163

The talented trio of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh opened up about their much-anticipated film, Fukrey 3, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. With laughter, camaraderie, and a dash of nostalgia, the conversation gave audiences a glimpse into the magic behind the scenes.

Richa, who has been an integral part of the Fukrey series since its inception, couldn’t help but emphasize how the franchise has evolved into a brand of its own. While discussing the filming of Fukrey 3, Pulkit and Manjot revealed a delightful side of their co-star, Richa. They described how Richa would often burst into fits of laughter during funny scenes, making the set an even more enjoyable place to be.

One of the key factors that have contributed to the success of the Fukrey franchise is the genuine bond shared by the cast members. Pulkit, Richa, and Manjot spoke fondly of their close-knit group and how their camaraderie translates into their performances.

As Fukrey 3 gears up for release, fans can rest assured that the quirky gang is all set to take them on another laughter-filled ride. Fukrey 3 hit theatres on September 28 and stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. ‘Fukrey 3’ tells the tale of three friends residing in the suburbs of Delhi and deals with Richa Chadha’s character as a silent drug dealer. ‘Fukrey 1’ and ‘Fukrey 2’ also starred Ali Fazal, however the actor made his exit from the third installment.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fukrey 3 Review: A hilarious rollercoaster of laughter and nostalgia 856179
Fukrey 3 Review: A hilarious rollercoaster of laughter and nostalgia
I would love to cook for Shrenu Parikh: Akshay Mhatre 856160
I would love to cook for Shrenu Parikh: Akshay Mhatre
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya 856115
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya
Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 855920
Exclusive: Manila Pradhan bags Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Auto Draft 855891
My solo trip to Bali has changed my life forever: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant 855552
Exclusive: Abhaas Mehta joins Kanika Mann in Bodhi Tree’s web series Flight Attendant

Latest Stories

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856165
Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower 856191
Love In Paris: Birthday girl Mouni Roy KISS hubby Suraj Nambiar in front of Eiffel Tower
Auto Draft 856182
Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ to shoot for not one but two songs in Italy
Tabu On Her Intriguing Character In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya 856181
Tabu On Her Intriguing Character In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya
Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji 856174
Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji
Caught On Camera: Munmun Dutta Begins Birthday Celebration With Midnight Cake Cutting On TMKOC'S Set 856148
Caught On Camera: Munmun Dutta Begins Birthday Celebration With Midnight Cake Cutting On TMKOC’S Set
Read Latest News