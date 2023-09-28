Exclusive Interview: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh on Fukrey being a brand, masti-bond on set

The talented trio of Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh opened up about their much-anticipated film, Fukrey 3, in an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz. With laughter, camaraderie, and a dash of nostalgia, the conversation gave audiences a glimpse into the magic behind the scenes.

Richa, who has been an integral part of the Fukrey series since its inception, couldn’t help but emphasize how the franchise has evolved into a brand of its own. While discussing the filming of Fukrey 3, Pulkit and Manjot revealed a delightful side of their co-star, Richa. They described how Richa would often burst into fits of laughter during funny scenes, making the set an even more enjoyable place to be.

One of the key factors that have contributed to the success of the Fukrey franchise is the genuine bond shared by the cast members. Pulkit, Richa, and Manjot spoke fondly of their close-knit group and how their camaraderie translates into their performances.

As Fukrey 3 gears up for release, fans can rest assured that the quirky gang is all set to take them on another laughter-filled ride. Fukrey 3 hit theatres on September 28 and stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. ‘Fukrey 3’ tells the tale of three friends residing in the suburbs of Delhi and deals with Richa Chadha’s character as a silent drug dealer. ‘Fukrey 1’ and ‘Fukrey 2’ also starred Ali Fazal, however the actor made his exit from the third installment.