Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express performing well! Collects 26.33 Cr. in just 3 weeks!

The movie Madgaon Express has shattered the myth that mid-budget movies with non-star cast don’t perform well at the box office. Despite being a non-star cast movie, it has surpassed everyone’s expectations and is continuing to maintain its momentum with each passing day. In just three weeks, the movie has performed exceptionally well at the ticket window.

The film arrived as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year and has indeed proven its mettle, impressing audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction, and the fantastic performances of the lead cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, which have truly won hearts.

The film has closed the third week box office collection with very good box office numbers of 6 crores and the numbers for Wednesday and Thursday stands at 65 lacs and 53 lacs respectively. The total of three weeks is now flying high with the collections of 26.33 crores.

This is indeed a very good trend, and also shows the power of entertainment and content that has made the audiences coming to the theatres despite major releases.

The comedy entertainer of the year is looking to past 30 crores at the box office numbers. The film proved its merit, and cemented as the biggest hit of the year.

The film entered its glorious fourth week,and is poised to attract a large audiences over the weekend.

