Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire!

The excitement is building as fans celebrate the countdown to Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which is now only 50 days away! Check it out below

Author: IWMBuzz
10 Aug,2023 14:37:43
Excitement soaring up! Fans celebrated the 50 days to Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire!

The teaser for the upcoming film “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,” starring Prabhas, has sparked a great deal of excitement among fans. The teaser offers a thrilling and adventurous preview of the action-packed film, and it has been well received by audiences. With the release of the film approaching, fans have begun to count down the days and are celebrating the 50-day mark with a trending celebration.

The teaser for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has left audiences in awe, with brief glimpses into the film’s world. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, eagerly anticipating the release in 50 days. They expressed their exhilaration with a caption –

“#DinoSalaarRoarin50Days”

The hashtag “#DinoSalaarRoarin50Days” has gone viral among fans, creating a trend in the social media universe. Fans are counting down the 50 days until the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and expressing their excitement. This demonstrates the high level of anticipation for the film’s release and its potential impact on the big screen.

The upcoming movie “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” produced by Hombale Films will feature Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Read Latest News