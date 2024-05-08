Experience the most hard-hitting film of the year, as Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ to be released digitally on May 17th, 2024

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ emerged as one of the most hard-hitting, impactful, and well-reviewed films. During its theatrical run, the audiences unanimously praised the film and lauded the makers for bringing out the most courageous story of the Naxalites on screen. ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ as one of the most important films of the year.

After the theatrical release, audiences were waiting for the film to be released digitally. Today the makers surprised the audiences by dropping a new promo and announced the release of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ on the digital platform Zee 5. The film will be available to watch from May 17, 2024, and will be released simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

The film starring Adah Sharma as the IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, narrates the story of an important incident from the nation that audiences of every generation should watch. The film opens with a hard-hitting, bold, and important subject that no one has ever dared to speak about before.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and features Adah Sharma in the lead.