Hombale Films’ “Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire” has emerged as one of the biggest commercial blockbusters of Indian cinema. From the strong script to Prabhas’s performance in the titular character, Prashanth Neel’s direction, execution, the world of Khansaar, never-before-seen action sequences, emotional quotient, and performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran, everything offered the audience a true commercial cinema experience. Moreover, the background score elevated the watching experience.

The background music by Ravi Basrur in every sequence of ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ provided a powerful viewing experience. After the film’s release, fans and audiences demanded the original soundtrack to be made available. In response to the overwhelming demand, the makers released two volumes of the background score.

The movie dominated the box office with a whopping collection of 700+ Cr, making it the biggest blockbuster of the year. After receiving an incredible response in both Indian and overseas markets, it is now set to conquer international boundaries with its release in Japan.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it the film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.