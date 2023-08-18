Explained: Is Yami Gautam a lucky mascot or exceptionally intuitive with her scripts?

Yami Gautam Dhar has been consistently delivering impressive performances and there’s no denying it. She made a successful debut with the film ‘Vicky Donor’, which despite being a bold and urban-centric subject, performed well at the box office. Since then, she has delivered strong performances in films like ‘Kaabil’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and ‘A Thursday’, making her a household name.

Yami’s recent releases on various OTT platforms, such as ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, ‘A Thursday’, and ‘Lost’, have all been highly successful, with record-breaking viewership and a worldwide audience. Now, with the success of ‘OMG2’ at the box office, receiving glowing reviews and positive word of mouth, we can’t help but question whether Yami is a lucky charm for her producers or simply has an exceptional intuition for selecting scripts.

Yami Gautam’s latest film ‘OMG 2’ features her in the role of a lawyer opposite Pankaj Tripathi. She has impressed audiences with her incredible acting skills and multi-dimensional character portrayal. The film was well received on its Friday release and continues Yami’s successful streak of delivering consecutive superhits.

Yami has proved her ability to shine on both the big screen and OTT platforms with her brilliant performances. The actress is currently experiencing a great deal of success, as her films continue to receive immense love from audiences one after the other.

With OMG 2 released on the big screen, Yami will be next seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.