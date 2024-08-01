Fans Demand for Naam Shabana Sequel- #Wewantshabana Trends on Social Media

Taapsee Pannu has made a distinct presence in the entertainment world by playing significant roles in mainstream cinema. Today, on August 1st, the actress is celebrating her birthday, and so are her fans. While she has delivered some truly interesting characters in her films, her birthday has prompted fans to reminisce about her role as Shabana in the 2017 release Naam Shabana. While the actress impressed everyone with her brilliant portrayal of a spy, Fans are now demanding a sequel to the film.

Taapsee’s fans have caused a storm on social media in celebration of her birthday. They have been raving about her character, Shabana, from the action thriller Naam Shabana. Given her compelling performance as a spy in the film, everyone is calling on writer Neeraj Pandey for a sequel. Impressed by seeing a female spy on screen, fans are eager to watch more of it. Here’s how fans are reacting:

A fan wrote, “As i wait to watch auron mein kahan dum tha only one thought crosses my mind that Neeraj Paney why did you stop making another part of Naam Shabana. It was so fresh for our film industry to see a female spy🤩🤍🤩Neeraj Pandey we really need a sequel to Naam Shabana #WeWantShabana”

Yet another fan reacted, “Ive seen quite a few of our leading actresses give a hand at playing a spy but no one has come close to acing the role like #TaapseePannu Naam Shabana was truly a great film idk why they stopping making more of this film #WeWantShaban”

A fan expressed, “No one can change my opinion but Naam Shabana will always remain my favourite spy movie and more over because Taapsee really hit it out for the park with Shabana and to see a movie of a female spy just WOW 🌸❤️❤️ Neeraj Pandey we demand for another part!!!!!!”

A fan wrote, “Honestly, I feel Naam Shabana was literally the BEST female spy film to be made in Bollywood!! The film really deserves a sequel. Neeraj Pandey… pls create part 2 and we want Taapsee only as Shabana plzz! ❤️”

Taapsee is going to make the most of her birthday month. The actress has an amazing lineup of films coming up in this month like, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.