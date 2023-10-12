Movies | Releases

Fans hail Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' as it received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions

It was the teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ that treated the audience with the first glimpse of its humoristic world. While the teaser ruled the hearts of the audience, Kiran Rao’s directorial has left a significant mark globally when it received a standing ovation on its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which has also been immensely praised by the fans.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ seems to set its strong feet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The film impressed the audience with its writing, comical social commentary, the performance of the cast, etc. The film has won hearts by reminiscing the vibes of 90s rom-com. While the film received a standing ovation, the audience indeed considered it a well deserved while reckoning it the best film of the film festival. Moreover, looking at the phenomenal response the film is receiving, the excitement to witness this comedy-drama on its release on 5th January 2024 is even more hyped.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

