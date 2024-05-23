Few films get a blockbuster response after releasing on OTT, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Bastar crosses 100 million minutes while Laapata Ladies got the similar response two weeks before!

Two weeks before Laapata Ladies became like a huge buzz word for OTT audiences as they watched the films after its release on digital platform. Now the similar great response is received by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's Bastar: The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma seems to have wowed the audiences since its theatrical release. The audiences have been flocking to the theatres since its release and netizens are blown away with this gripping story tale. The courageous story of Naxalites on the screen delves around their lives and exposes the hidden reality of the political world making it one of the most important films of the year.

The movie was recently streamed on Zee5 and the love of audiences has been pouring in. It reached a landmark of 100 million + watch minutes making it a blockbuster. The film is receiving praise for its well-executed narration, storytelling, and acting and for bringing a story that has not received much attention.

The film starring Adah Sharma as the IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, narrates the story of an important incident from the nation that audiences of every generation should watch. The film opens with a hard-hitting, bold, and important subject that no one has ever dared to speak about before.