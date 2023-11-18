Force 2 completes its iconic 7 years! The time when Vipul Amrutlal Shah defined action on the big screen!

Nishikant Kamat directed the movie “Force” in 2011, which starred John Abraham in an unusual role. In 2016, Abhinay Deo directed the sequel “Force 2,” which featured Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin in completely different appearances and was highly acclaimed.

In 2023, it will be 7 years since the release of Force 2, which received a lot of love from fans. The second installment in the Force franchise continued the story and also became the first series to pay homage to the idea of a tough, masculine protagonist. Abhinay carried on the legacy of Force, and the film received a lot of love from fans of the franchise.

Force 2 has completed its seven-year run, and it’s worth reflecting on the impact the franchise has had on the action genre, along with the stardom that John Abraham and other actors in the series have achieved through their roles. Fans of Force still recall the iconic scenes that featured a face-off fight between Vidyut Jamwal and John Abraham, who became the mascots of the franchise.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production, Force 2, was a unique and beloved action franchise that received praise from both audiences and critics. Despite having many successful films, the ‘Force’ franchise holds a special place in the producer’s heart.