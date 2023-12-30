From Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan to Lat Lag Gayee: Let’s have a look to the evergreen party anthem headlined by Jacqueliene

As the year is coming to an end and the festive season is approaching, what better way to welcome the New Year than with an electrifying playlist of evergreen party anthems? Jacqueline Fernandez, the eternal diva of Bollywood who is known for her sizzling dance moves and infectious energy, has left us with some unforgettable moments on the dance floor. From the foot-tapping “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan” to the vibrant “Ra Ra Rakkamma,” let’s embark on a journey through the top 5 evergreen party anthems featuring Jacqueline that continue to light up clubs and DJ sets.

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan:

One of Jacqueline’s top dance numbers that always sets the mood for a party or celebration is the popular song “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”. In this song, the actress showcases her unbeatable energy and passion. She executes some amazing dance moves, making it a treat for the eyes. The signature step of this song is particularly famous, and is sure to get everyone on the dance floor.

Jumme Ki Raat:

The song “Jumme Ki Raat” from the movie Kick is highly popular and is part of Jacqueline Fernandez’s list of hit songs. Even after 9 years of its release, this song is still a rage among the masses. Jacqueline’s electrifying dance moves in the song will make your heart skip a beat for sure. Her fiery moves set the screens on fire and make this song an absolute hit.

Jadoo Ki Jhappi:-

This Desi dance track is from the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya. In the music video of the song, Jacqueline Fernandez appears in a traditional Indian outfit and showcases some classic dance moves in a pair of ghagra-choli. Her thumkas and high energy make this song a fun and entertaining dance number.

Ra Ra Rakkamma:

In 2022, Jacqueline Fernandez released a new song called ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ which quickly became a hit among party-goers all over the country. The peppy track has a desi vibe and is guaranteed to make people dance whenever it is played. Its popularity has spread like wildfire, and the song continues to be a favorite among the masses.

Beat Pe Booty:

Since the release of the song “Beat Pe Booty”, it has become everyone’s go-to dance song for any occasion, especially weddings. The energetic performance by Jacqueline Fernandez has made it a favorite among party-goers.

Lat Lag Gayee:

Jacqueline Fernandez has always brought her energy and made the nation dance to the tunes of her songs. With her popular hit “Lat Lag Gayee”, she created magic and got everyone to put on their dancing shoes.

Sooraj Dooba Hain:

The list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning ‘Sooraj Dooba Hain’, a song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez that suits all moods and seasons. With her charm and dance moves, she ensured that we couldn’t take our eyes off her throughout the entire song.