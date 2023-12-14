From Dil Dhadakne Do to The Archies: Revisiting Some of Amul India's Iconic Shoutouts to Director Zoya Akhtar

Amul India is known for its trend forecasting abilities. It has an impressive knack for staying ahead of the curve in cricket, movies, and politics. Amul is known to possess the crystal ball of pop culture! Although it’s not every day that a movie gets a shoutout from Amul, Zoya Akhtar, a Bollywood maven, has managed to grab Amul’s attention not just once but a remarkable FIVE times! Amul has paid tribute to her creations on a total of 5 occasions.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are known for their impeccable storytelling. The duo has delivered highly relatable content that resonates heavily with the youth.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to revisit some of the iconic tributes by Amul India to celebrate their most loved creations.

1) The Archies

Amul didn’t miss a beat when Zoya unleashed ‘The Archies’ this year. Co-written with Reema Kagti and Ayesha DeVitre, the film is produced under the banner of Tiger Baby Films. A sweet shoutout for a sweet symphony!

2) Made In Heaven

Zoya took us on a divine journey with ‘Made In Heaven’, which quickly became a phenomenon. Amul was there to spread the dairy goodness, making it a match made in heaven! ‘Made In Heaven’ was produced under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

3) Dil Dhadakne Do

“Dil Dhadakne Do” is a popular comfort film for many people. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by the dynamic duo of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It was produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is known for making hearts dance, and in celebration of this, Amul paid homage by creating a flavorful toast. It’s a great tribute to Zoya’s heartthrob creation!

4) Gully Boy – Rap Rhapsody

In 2019, Zoya Akhtar delivered one of the finest films of the year with ‘Gully Boy,’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, produced by Excel Entertainment. The movie was a hit and showcased the rap scene in Mumbai in a unique way. Amul, the popular dairy brand, also joined in the hype by giving a shoutout that resonated with the beats of the streets.

5) Bombay Talkies

‘Bombay Talkies,’ an anthology film directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap received a shoutout from Amul!

The duo’s production house also recently took to their social media, revisiting Amul’s tributes to their work. They captioned it as, “Utterly butterly grateful for these treasures @amul_india ✨”