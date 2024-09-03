From Naam Shabana to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Here’s Looking at Taapsee Pannu’s Career Best Performances

Taapsee Pannu is an actress with a remarkably diverse body of work. Her versatility and strong screen presence have firmly established her as a standout in mainstream cinema. As she enjoys a prolific run of back-to-back her filmography continues to impress. With her versatility Taapsee continues to demonstrate her range by effortlessly slipping into different characters. From comedy and thriller to action and romance, Taapsee has mastered multiple genres, proving that she is the queen of alternate cinema. Let’s take a look at some of the actress’s best work

Pink

In Pink, Taapsee portrayed a woman courageously battling against molestation, bringing to light a crucial social issue. Her powerful performance in this legal drama, where she held her ground alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, left a lasting impact.

Naam Shabana

Taking on the role of a spy in Naam Shabana, Taapsee added yet another intriguing character to her impressive filmography. Her portrayal was spot-on, earning widespread acclaim as the perfect choice for the role.

Badla

In Badla, Taapsee played a businesswoman embroiled in a web of lies and deceit. Her gripping performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan was one of the film’s highlights, showcasing her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters.

Thappad

Taapsee delivered a powerful performance in Thappad as a housewife who stands up against domestic violence and societal norms. Her portrayal was both compelling and thought-provoking, leaving a profound impact on audiences.

Haseen Dillruba

In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee captivated audiences as Rani, a beautiful housewife with a passion for crime thrillers, who finds herself accused of her husband’s murder. She seamlessly blended mystery and romance, making the role unforgettable.

Dunki

In Dunki, Taapsee held her own as Manu, the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan. Despite sharing the screen with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Taapsee’s performance was a standout, and her chemistry with SRK was highly praised.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Returning as Rani in the much-anticipated sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee once again stole the show with her stellar performance. She proved that the franchise belongs to her, with no one else quite matching her energy and charm.

Khel Khel Mein

In Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee shines as ‘Happy’, a character that allows her to showcase her comedic talents. Her performance is both adorable and captivating, reaffirming her status as a versatile actress capable of excelling in any role.