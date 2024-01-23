From Pathaan in Jan 2023 to Fighter in Jan 2024, Deepika Padukone’s BIG outings on Republic Day

This past year has been a huge milestone for Deepika Padukone in her already successful career. She starred in two highly anticipated films, Pathaan at the start of the year and Jawan towards the end, which collectively earned approximately 2200 crores at the global box office. These successes have catapulted Deepika Padukone to a new level of stardom.

And now with the release of “Fighter” slated for 25th January 2024, the anticipation is at an all-time high. She truly is a massive heroine doing massive films.

On January 25th, 2023, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starred in “Pathaan,” an espionage thriller that captivated audiences and solidified Deepika’s position as India’s top actress. Later that same year, she appeared in “Jawan,” making her the only actress to cross the 2200 crore mark at the global box office in a single year. This film’s success highlighted her ability to choose diverse roles and contribute to the success of projects across different genres.

The excitement among fans and industry insiders is palpable as the release date of “Fighter” approaches. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is not just India’s first aerial action entertainer but also marks Deepika Padukone’s first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan, which was a casting coup in itself. The sizzling chemistry between the duo and the promise of adrenaline-pumping action have piqued the interest of cinephiles across the country and the globe.

The actress’s ability to connect with audiences and deliver memorable performances has been a consistent feature of her career.

Deepika’s past successes on this patriotic occasion have set the bar high, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how “Fighter” will emerge as another gem in her illustrious filmography.

These films are a proof to the statement of how Deepika Padukone is the ultimate ‘ Bade Filmon Ki Badi Heroine.’