From Pushpa 2: The Rule to Kantara: Chapter 1, here are the 5 most awaited Pan India films!

The last few years have been very thriving for Indian Cinema where the box office saw the arrival of some biggest blockbusters that redefined success and went on to set its rule all across the nation. These films are not bound to any specific region but arrived as a Pan-India phenomenon that ruled the entire nation with its raging success. Now, the coming years are also going to be even more thrilling and exciting. There are some films that are going to be the biggest films coming out of the Indian Cinema on the Pan India level. So let us have a look at the Pan India films.

Pushpa 2: The Rule

All set for its release on Independence Day, 15th August 2024, Pushpa 2 The Rule, is indeed one of the most awaited films of the year. After the raging success of Pushpa The Rise, the audience eagerly waited for the next part and the makers indeed raised the ever-rising excitement by releasing the first poster of the Icon star Allu Arjun which spread like wildfire across the nation. The grand success of the poster launch arrived as a testament to the rising fervor for the film.

Bagheera

The teaser of Bagheera was released on the birthday of talented actor Srii Murali giving the audience a look into its raw and rugged world. Bagheera is an upcoming Kannada movie from the makers of KGF 1, Kantara and Salaar, directed by Dr. Suri, and created by the visionary director Prashanth Neel. As the teaser has been released, it has indeed said it all that the film is going to be a big-time action spectacle.

Thangalaan

Thangalaan marks the collaboration of two biggest names Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith. The film is set to release in theatres on January 26, 2024, in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The period film said to be based on a real-life story, also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai in pivotal roles. The teaser gave a glimpse into what seems to be the story of a tribal leader’s fight against those plotting to take away their land to mine gold.

Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is one of the most awaited films that will star Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Jagapathi Babu. Kanguva is a Tamil language period action film which is written by Adi Narayana. The film is said to be the most expensive Tamil film with a release planned in several languages in early 2024 across the nation.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara was released in 2022 and emerged as the biggest success story of the year. The film left everyone talking about it with its immensely engaging story that represents the culture of India. Well, while the audience is still drenched in the fervor of the film, the makers broke an absolutely thrilling announcement that Kantara Chapter 1 is going to be a prequel. Recently, the makers revealed an absolutely thrilling look of Rishab Shetty that again ignited the anticipation among the audience for the film.