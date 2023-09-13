Fukrey gang is all set to take over Capital Delhi at the press conference of Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is making noises with the recently released trailer which was a big success. The film marks the return of the most loved franchise to the audiences with the most entertaining characters Bholi Punjaban, Pandit Ji, Honey, and Choocha, and fans are quite thrilled to know what the Fukras has in store to offer this time. Following the release of the trailer, the makers launched a peppy track ‘Ve Fukrey’ which was a big success and as the release date is approaching, the cast of Fukrey 3 is leaving no stone unturned to make the film reach out to the fans across the nation. The team is all set to kickstart the promotional campaign by visiting Delhi, where they will attend a press conference in the city.

On Thursday, 14th September the star cast Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha will visit PVR Paras Cinema, Nehru Place, in New Delhi where they will be interacting with the media of the city. Scheduled for 11:30 AM, the press conference will see the entire team of Fukrey 3 sharing interesting insights about the upcoming part of this most loved comedy franchise.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 is gearing up for its release on 28 September 2023,

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more.