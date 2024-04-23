Get Ready For The Musical Feast with the most intriguing poster of ‘Pushpa Pushpa’!The lyrical promo of the first single from Pushpa 2: The Rule out tomorrow!

The glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the nation by storm. Ever since it was released it has made everyone go gaga over it. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun from the Mass Jathaara has caught a rage among the masses and it is nothing short of spectacular. The film promises a commercial potboiler and after the teaser release, the fans and the audiences were waiting for the new updates from the film.

Taking into account, the massive demand, the makers have dropped a new poster and surprised everyone with the announcement of the first song titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The lyrical promo of the single will be out tomorrow at 4:05 PM.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the new poster with a song announcement and captioned,

“THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ #Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4:05 PM Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical #Pushpa2FirstSingle Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 ”

It can’t be denied that the music of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ played a pivotal role in the global success of the film and for the sequel, the music director Devi Sri Prasad and the makers promised another musical bonanza.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences