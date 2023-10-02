Movies | Releases

'Global Applause for 'The Vaccine War': US Congressman Dr. Richard McCormick Praises Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Film

*US Congressman Praise Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film; says "Through ‘The Vaccine War’ I have seen what women scientists in India have done"*

02 Oct,2023 14:48:32
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s much-anticipated film, “The Vaccine War,” has been released to an enthusiastic reception from audiences both in India and across the globe. The film’s powerful narrative and thought-provoking subject matter have resonated with audiences far and wide. Notably, the film received a significant vote of confidence from a prominent political figure in the United States. Dr. Richard McCormick, a US Congressman from Georgia, recently expressed his admiration for “#TheVaccineWar” during a reception held in honor of India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares “US Congressman from Georgia Dr. Richard Mccormick praises #TheVaccineWar in the reception hosted for S. Jaishankar.

“Through ‘The Vaccine War’ I have seen what women scientists in India have done…”
#TheVaccineWar – the story of India’s great achievement is reaching policymakers.”



As the film continues to make waves in the world of cinema, its capacity to initiate important conversations and garner support from influential voices is a testament to its significance in today’s socio-political landscape. From highlighting about how Indian scientist saved the country in a crisis time to highlighting how fearlessly Women scientist went out of their way, the film opened up with word of mouth, just like all the films by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film is slowly and steadily winning hearts and making a mark.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

