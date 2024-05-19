‘Hamare Baarah’ Teaser Starts a social media Debate! Read interesting point of views by Netizens

Ever since the teaser of Kamal Chandra directorial ‘Hamare Baarah’ headlined by Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Paritosh Tripathi has been dropped it has generated serious chatter at every corner. While the teaser shocked everyone with its bold narrative and the reality of women sufferings, it has also set the social media buzzing about it.

In recent years for the first time it has been seen that right from the teaser, a film is grabbing the eye balls.

The posters released by the makers prior to the teaser has kept the audiences piqued to know more about the film and teaser has successfully multiplied the buzz to an unprecedented level.The Netizens are highly praising the teaser on social media as it surprise with a never before said narrative.

The film ‘Hamare Baarah’ is jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, Sheo Balak Singh.while Triloki Nath Prasad is serving as Co producer and Kamal Chandra is directing the film. The story of the film is penned by Rajan Agarwal, while Ajendra Ajay is serving as a creative director.

Here let’s have a look at what Netizens has to say about the hard hitting teaser

https://x.com/nirmalogy/status/1791836492156834142?t=366QciGlPfcJJgBLJCDDbg&s=09

A social media user wrote

“Women’s Rights Do NOT Exist In Islam

Depicting realities as it is?”

https://x.com/thesquind/status/1791841130377511223?s=48

A social media user hailed makers for bringing the story and captioned,

“Hum Do Hamare Barah gonna be interesting to watch

Hum Do Hamare Barah gonna be interesting to watch Producers didn't even hesitate 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jwUMWyMSp3 — Desi Thug (@desi_thug1) May 18, 2024

A user shared the teaser by captioning,

“A movie spitting facts ✅🤣”

https://x.com/sachya2002/status/1791840164538687865?t=KTnPeT2fvotY8EFV7f51yQ&s=08

Another user supported the film and wrote,

“There is going to be a massive outrage by ecosystem over this movie 😭😂”

There is going to be a massive outrage by ecosystem over this movie 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/8sJuUFRMqz — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) May 18, 2024

A user wrote,

“Hahahahaha Bhai main nahi hoon iska producer saalo mujhe message mat karo. 🤬🤬😭😭”

https://x.com/nirmalogy/status/1791836492156834142?t=366QciGlPfcJJgBLJCDDbg&s=09

Another user shown his anger towards the mistreatment served to womans and wrote,

“ये है औरत की जगह इनके यहाँ 🤮”

https://x.com/kaajukatla/status/1791834930781250017?s=46&t=idFrkUY42ENZiqi6lc9raQ

Another social media user wrote,

“क्या मूवी बनाई है BC

Humare 12 🤣🤣”

https://x.com/rushtbhramin/status/1791827748559921311

A social media user shared glimpse and wrote,

“Producers didn’t even hesitate 😹😹👇🏻”

https://x.com/being_humor/status/1791817815718326613?s=48

Another user commented,

“Pls don’t share this movie clip @ranaayyub don’t want people to watch this movie. 😂”

https://x.com/befittingfacts/status/1791827487074169037?s=48

A user wrote in support of woman

“Movie literally states with reference that for them, women are only child-producing machines. While living in a tent, this is the only responsibility of the woman, and if you point it out, some people will say, “it’s their choice”!

https://x.com/effucktivehumor/status/1791820104679981165?s=46

The film set in Uttar Pradesh, backdrop highlights the sensitive issue of the rise of population in the nation. It features the veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, Abhimanyu Singh, Parth Samthaan Paritosh Tripathi, Rohittas Sardare, Aditi Bhatpahri and Ishlin Prasad.

The film is arriving in cinemas on June 7th, 2024 and recently premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The film will be released by Viacom 18 Studios in India while Rising Star Entertainment UK is at the helm for the global release.