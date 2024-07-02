“Hate is yelled, and Love is felt”: Rhea Chakraborty’s “Chapter 2” Podcast Teaser with Sushmita Sen is Out

Rhea Chakraborty, known for her dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, is launching a new podcast titled “Chapter 2.” This represents a new chapter in her journey, highlighting her resilience and determination to engage with her audience on a deeper level.

The teaser for the podcast featuring the renowned Sushmita Sen as the first guest has just been released. In this new platform, Rhea aims to engage in meaningful conversations and share personal stories. As she poignantly states in the podcast, “Hate is yelled, and Love is felt.” Rhea is often seen wearing t-shirts with thoughtful quotes, reflecting her contemplative nature and her desire to spread positivity and introspection.

Sharing the teaser on the Instagram, Rhea captioned it ” I just turned 32 yesterday, and what a journey it’s been! These past 4 years have been all about change, growth, and becoming a version of myself that I’m finally feeling good about. To celebrate, we’re kicking off something special – inviting incredible individuals who’ve embraced their own #Chapter2 in life.

And to start with, who better than the incredible@sushmitasen47! I’ve looked up to her ever since I was a kid, and I’m still in awe of how she keeps challenging life and winning at it.

We had such a great chat about all things life, love and evolution.

Sequels are usually boring, but not this one!

Chapter2, Stay Tuned!”

View Instagram Post 1: "Hate is yelled, and Love is felt": Rhea Chakraborty's "Chapter 2" Podcast Teaser with Sushmita Sen is Out

Sushmita Sen, a celebrated actress and former Miss Universe, is known for her inspiring journey and strong personality, making her a perfect first guest for “Chapter 2.” With such a promising start, listeners are eagerly waiting to see the lineup of future guests and the compelling discussions that lie ahead. The anticipation for what’s next in Rhea’s podcast is certainly building, and it promises to be both engaging and thought-provoking.