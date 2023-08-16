ADVERTISEMENT
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Fans excited for Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire creates a lyrical video inspired by the theme. Check it out.

Author: IWMBuzz
16 Aug,2023 18:18:30
Here is the fan-made title song of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire

Enthusiastic fans create a lyrical video inspired by the theme of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire expressing their excitement for the release!

The teaser of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was nothing less than a spectacle that the audience finally witnessed after a long wait. Be it the audience’s hearts to every video streaming platform, the teaser witnessed tremendous love from the audience. This has only left the masses craving more from this Prashanth Neel’s directorial. The madness around this mega-action entertainer was witnessed when the fans created a lyrical video that is inspired by the theme of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Carrying all the rage, the action, the thrill of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the fan-made video named the rebel star Prabhas as Sultan while the lyrics hail the roar aloud. Capturing some electrifying glimpses from the teaser, the video is well-equipped with a goosebumps-worthy background score. Overwhelmed after watching such an amazing gesture, the makers shared the video and jotted down the caption –

“Enjoy this fantastic fan-made song edit inspired by the movie. Your passion keeps us going! We’re brewing something huge. Brace yourselves. #Salaar

WebSeries Wave & Team, You guys are Amazing.”

While this fan-made video encapsulates the larger-than-life world of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, it further speaks volumes of its madness among the masses. Moreover, coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel has already hyped the anticipation of the audience.

The frenzy among fans for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is gaining momentum every coming day. The actioner marks the first and most massive collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and the Baahubali Star Prabhas. This indeed proves that the film is going to set new standards of success with its release.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

