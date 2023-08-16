Here's how Kantara star Rishab Shetty expressed his wishes to everyone on Independence Day

Rishab Shetty is a cinematic delight in India, who has taken the Indian entertainment industry to new heights with his single holding, Kantara, in 2022. The film became a global box office sensation, demonstrating Rishab’s outstanding storytelling skills and abilities as a director, writer, and actor. Despite his fame as a filmmaker and actor, Rishab is known to be a humble and down-to-earth man who loves and respects his country and celebrates every occasion with his family and the master storyteller has shown this over and again today by wishing everyone on the special occasion of Independence Day.

As the nation is celebrating Independence Day today, Rishab Shetty also celebrated India’s Independence Day with his family and kids in his own way. Rishab Shetty posted two different pictures on his social media account where he is seen celebrating Independence Day. In the first Picture, the Kantara star is seen holding India’s flag in his hand and conveying Independence Day wishes to the people, while in the other picture, he presents his kid Ranvit in the uniform of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, while in another picture, his daughter Radhya is seen holding the Flag.

As Rishab Shetty posted the first picture on his social media account, he further wrote in the caption –

“Happy Independence day to all the people of the state”

While sharing the other pictures he captioned –

“On this 77th Independence Day, Ranvit and Radhya wish you all the best.

On this 77th Independence Day, Ranvit and Radhya send greetings and smiles your way! Let’s celebrate with pride”

These pictures are proof that Rishab Shetty is a man of values and always celebrates every occasion with his family and has prioritized the nation above everything.

Rishab Shetty has seen one of the biggest turnaround of his career as an actor but despite the busy schedule he has, he is also known to be a family man as he always prioritizes his family before anyone and everything. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara in the making.