Hombale Films Kantara: Chapter 1 shoot is near completion! Aiming at summer 2025 release!

After the superb success of Hombale Films’ Kantara, the audience is immensely excited for Kantara: Chapter 1. Amid the rising craze for the prequel, an exciting update for the fans has arrived. While Kantara : Chapter 1 went on floors in 2023, the film has completed production and is aiming for a summer 2025 release.

As per recent report, “The indoor shoot remains, with about 15 to 20 days of work. The film will be wrapped up shortly, however, the post-production work has already begun. Kantara 2 is a lot bigger than Kantara, with the introduction of prequel and mythological elements in the story,”

“It’s a big-budget visual spectacle and the makers are investing a lot of time to get the VFX right. While most of the shoot has been wrapped up, the team is not compromising at all on the post-production and visual effects. The idea is to deliver a product that’s 10 notches above Kantara 1. The first promo to announce the film was just a glimpse to showcase the magnitude of part 2,” the report concluded. Excitingly, Kantara Chapter 1 is gearing up for a Summer 2025 release, and the assets flow of the film is expected to begin from October 2024.

Moreover, get ready to enjoy a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1.