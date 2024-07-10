‘Hombale Films’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ creates box office storm in Japan! Becomes 3rd biggest opening for an Indian film!

The movie “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” produced by Hombale Films has been gaining a lot of attention worldwide. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has captured the hearts of audiences and has been a huge success at the box office, collecting 700 crore in India. Furthermore, it has set a new record in Japan by achieving the 3rd biggest opening for an Indian film.

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is a new storm at the box office in Japan. The film released on 5th July in Japan has grossed JPY 18.22 million (USD 113K) in its opening week, playing at nearly 200 locations. Remarkably, This marks the third-largest start for an Indian film in recent times, trailing behind RRR (JPY 45 million) and Saaho (JPY 23 million). Since its opening weekend, the film has added nearly JPY 5 million on Monday and Tuesday, bringing its total to JPY 23 million (USD 142K) so far. The first week is expected to reach around JPY 28 million.

This time, the release was quite widespread, so a stronger start was expected. However, Japan is a market that cannot be assessed based on just one weekend or even one week. Movies often continue to be shown for a long time and may follow unpredictable trends.

In recent years, there has been an increased influx of Indian films into Japan, indicating a growing interest. The results have been encouraging, with Indian cinema starting to carve out a niche for itself. As more films find success, this could lead to a sustained presence in the market, and in time, Japan could become a significant market for our films.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.