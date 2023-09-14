Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Directed by Prashanth Neel, Secures Blockbuster Digital and OTT Deal at Astonishing Price!

Hombale Films ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas is the most ambitious film to come out from the production house. The actioner helmed by the biggest action director Prashanth Neel has been a hot property and talk of the town since the makers announced. After the release of the first teaser, the buzz among the masses was at its peak. The makers recently shared an update on the pre-production of the film which is moving with a brisk space. In a recent development, it is learned that the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire have closed the OTT deal on a humongous price.

More specifically, the producers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire have already cracked an immense Rs 350 Cr. deal as non-theatrical rights, which include satellite rights which have been obtained by Star Network, digital rights which is secured by Netflix in all the languages, and audio deals. There can be no denying that Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is going to set off in an explosion of grandeur. The deal made ahead of the release only cemented the firm’s potential as a true blockbuster.

This has indeed made Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire already the biggest film of the year. As much as the audience is waiting for its release, they are also excited to watch the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time.

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhasa along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, will be released in the theaters soon.