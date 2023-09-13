Hombale Films shared a statement on the release date of Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire!

Hombale Films is producing the highly anticipated magnum opus, Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, starring Prabhas. The film, directed by the brilliant storyteller Prashanth Neel, is in the post-production stage and progressing quickly. The production company is leaving no stone unturned to make the action-packed movie a grand experience for viewers worldwide. Hombale Films expressed their gratitude to their fans for their constant support and announced that the new release date of the eagerly-awaited film would be announced shortly.

Sharing the post on social media, Hombale Films captioned,

“We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we’re committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.

#SalaarComingSoon ”

https://x.com/hombalefilms/status/1701800178687332547?s=20

The first part of Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. With the teaser and posters creating a massive buzz, fans were eagerly awaiting the release. In response to the positive feedback, the makers are putting in all efforts to ensure the film delivers a larger-than-life and unforgettable cinematic experience across all formats.