Movies | Releases

“I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process” says Pankaj Tripathi about the OMG star!

Yami Gautam Dhar shines alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the movie OMG. Her performances have garnered widespread acclaim, drawing praise from both critics and audiences. During a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi was questioned about if he has any admiration for a fellow actor's preparation process.

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Aug,2023 18:17:58
Talking about the same in a recent interview, he praises Yami and says “I am impressed by Yami Gautam Dhar’s preparation process . She use to always come prepared and I always been very impressed by her. She use to come on time, she is getting her makeup done, she fully prepared with her script and lines and I use to come prepared, especially when she was recently mairred. Whereas I use to forget my lines, ask for an off since I could remember lines. I am very impressed by Yami”.

Yami Gautam has proven herself as a highly talented actress, consistently delivering exceptional performances throughout her career. Her ability to immerse herself in diverse roles and bring authenticity to her characters has earned her a special place in the hearts of both moviegoers and industry professionals. From her early roles to her recent stint in OMG, Gautam’s dedication and skill have consistently shone through, making her a respected name in the world of Indian cinema. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in Dhoom Dham.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

