“I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown”, says debutant director Kunal Kemmu on receiving praises for Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express

The Madgaon Express trailer is causing a stir everywhere. The humorous film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under the production banner of Excel Entertainment, and directed by Kunal Kemmu. It showcases Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in roles never seen before, and the trailer has sparked a lot of interest among the audience.

The audience’s attention has been captured by the trailer since its release, particularly due to the directorial skills of Kunal Kemmu. As we know, Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut with ‘Madgaon Express’ and his expertise in the comedy genre is apparent in the trailer. He has added his unique touch to the film with his vision and craftsmanship. The multi-faceted Kunal is also receiving praise for the film, and in response to the praise and the excitement of turning director with the film, Kunal said, “I feel so humbled and motivated by the love you guys have shown towards the trailer of the film and in such a short time. It also gives me fuel to burn brighter and work harder. Thank you so much for making this happen.. see you in the theatres on the 22nd of March!”

The multiverse of madness is enriched with the inclusion of Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, who bring their unique brand of magic and humor to this stellar cast. This movie promises to be a fun-filled adventure, complete with humor, craziness, and pure entertainment that will make for a joyous ride for everyone who watches it.

