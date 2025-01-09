Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Expecting Their First Child? Check Deets Inside

Power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are once again making headlines, but this time, it’s good news for the couple. Rumors of the couple expanding their family have surprised their fans. As the reports suggest, the couple is expecting their first child and soon to become parents. But these reports have yet to be confirmed by both stars, and they haven’t reacted to these rumors.

This is not the first time Shivani’s pregnancy rumors have circulated over the internet; such speculations have also surfaced earlier. At that time, the actress denied these rumors straightforwardly. However, until the couple confirms, these rumors become the talk of the town.

Farhan Akhtar married Shibani Dandekar on 19 February 2022 in the presence of their family and friends. It was an intimate affair with loved ones, and they kept the wedding simple yet elegant. Ever since, the duo has been serving the ‘couple’ goals wherever they go.

Shibani and Farhan shared photos on their recent Instagram post of their fun-filled Christmas celebrations with close ones and also of their fun time with family beginning the new year 2025.

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the 2021 film Toofan as an actor, and his next project as a filmmaker will be Don 3. Shibani has appeared in films like Roy, Timepass, and others.