IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj

Jaswant Singh Gill’s graduating college, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, sends an invitation to Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: The buzz around The Great Bharat Rescue is growing stronger each day. The movie, directed by Tinu Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, is set to hit the theaters on Friday, October 6, 2023. The film chronicles the awe-inspiring tale of Jaswant Singh Gill and his courage, and the recently unveiled trailer is a testament to the thrilling experience that awaits the fans and audiences.

The famous actor Akshay Kumar is set to have a virtual conference with the students of engineering college IIT (ISM), previously known as Indian School of Mining, located in Dhanbad. It is noteworthy that the late Jaswant Singh Gill had also studied at this institute. During the conference, Akshay Kumar will interact with the students, engage in a question-and-answer session, and share his insights on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, as well as about the upcoming movie.

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was a legendary hero who conducted the largest coal mine mission and successfully rescued 65 coal miners using a capsule which he created through jugaad. For his bravery and heroism, he was awarded the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records.” The nation salutes Jaswant Singh Gill for his innovation and contribution to saving lives. The capsule technique initiated by Gill was later adopted by foreign countries as well.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a movie production by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music. It is based on the true story of a coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.