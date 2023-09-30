Movies | Releases

IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj

IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss Mission Raniganj and the late Jaswant Singh Gill's life. Check out

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Sep,2023 15:47:33
IIT (ISM) invites Akshay Kumar to discuss the life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill and Mission Raniganj 856976

Jaswant Singh Gill’s graduating college, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, sends an invitation to Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj: The buzz around The Great Bharat Rescue is growing stronger each day. The movie, directed by Tinu Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment, is set to hit the theaters on Friday, October 6, 2023. The film chronicles the awe-inspiring tale of Jaswant Singh Gill and his courage, and the recently unveiled trailer is a testament to the thrilling experience that awaits the fans and audiences.

The famous actor Akshay Kumar is set to have a virtual conference with the students of engineering college IIT (ISM), previously known as Indian School of Mining, located in Dhanbad. It is noteworthy that the late Jaswant Singh Gill had also studied at this institute. During the conference, Akshay Kumar will interact with the students, engage in a question-and-answer session, and share his insights on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, as well as about the upcoming movie.

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill was a legendary hero who conducted the largest coal mine mission and successfully rescued 65 coal miners using a capsule which he created through jugaad. For his bravery and heroism, he was awarded the “World Book of Records” and the “Limca Book of Records.” The nation salutes Jaswant Singh Gill for his innovation and contribution to saving lives. The capsule technique initiated by Gill was later adopted by foreign countries as well.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a movie production by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. The movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and features music by Jjust Music. It is based on the true story of a coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill. The movie is set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’ 856666
Pooja Entertainment recreats replica of the real coal mine for their next production ‘Mission Raniganj’
Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds "World Book of Records" and "Limca Book of Records" for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation 856012
Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill holds “World Book of Records” and “Limca Book of Records” for successfully conducting World’s Largest Coal Mine Rescue Operation
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar's Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj 855882
Pooja Entertainment Launches the Soundtrack of Akshay Kumar’s Much-Awaited Mission Raniganj
Did You Know? – 'Teri Mitti' fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj' 855587
Did You Know? – ‘Teri Mitti’ fame Bpraak and Akshay Kumar team up again to create a heartfelt anthem for Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’
Mission Raniganj's New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission! 854539
Mission Raniganj’s New thrilling motion poster out: Akshay Kumar & his team looks determined & set for the biggest rescue mission!
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj'! 854027
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’!

Latest Stories

Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled 856974
Shocking Video: Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam allegedly beaten up and manhandled
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset 856972
Meet update: Bilawal announces Shlok and Naaz’s wedding, Sumeet upset
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story 856969
7 Years Of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M S Dhoni The Untold Story
Tumse Na Ho Payega Is Frustratingly Bland 856966
Tumse Na Ho Payega Review: Is Frustratingly Bland
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof 856964
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi embarrasses Ishaan with her proof
Auto Draft 856957
Marriage is a huge responsibility: Shreya Dave
Read Latest News