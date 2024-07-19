“I’ll just enjoy a crazy August” says Taapsee Pannu, Deets inside on why

Taapsee Pannu is one of those actresses who have created their own mainstream in the movie business. Having featured in prominent roles in movies like Dunki, Naam Shabana, Badla, Taapsee has proven that she is a versatile actress. But what has excited her fans is that Taapsee is eagerly looking forward to the month of August, Taapsee has an amazing lineup of films coming up in August which also happens to be her Birthday month. Taapsee will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

Taapsee is going to make the most of her birthday month, August, while expressing her excitement for the same, in a recent interview she said, “I’ll just enjoy a crazy August and probably just call it rightfully my birthday month as well with two releases.”

Moreover, Taapsee is going to explore diverse genres with her two releases Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 streaming release crime thriller film also starring Vikrant Massey and Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is scheduled to release on 9th August whereas Khel Khel Mein will be released on 15th August. Hence, her excitement for August remains totally justified. In addition to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee will also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.