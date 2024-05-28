India’s Favorite Jodi, Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli are Coming in the 2nd Song ‘The Couple Song’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule, Releasing Tomorrow!

The excitement for Pushpa 2: The Rule is building up. After an engaging teaser and the electrifying first single “Pushpa Pushpa,” the creators are now gearing up to launch the second single, “The Couple Song.” With the song set for release tomorrow, the team is going all out to generate buzz, leaving fans eager to see India’s beloved duo, PushpaRaj and Srivalli, back on screen.

The makers shared a poster of the second single, ‘The Couple Song,’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring the National Award winner Allu Arjun as PushpaRaj and the National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. They further jotted down the caption:

“Pushpa Raj ❤‍🔥 Srivalli

INDIA KA FAVOURITE JODI are coming to mesmerize us all with #TheCoupleSong 💃🏻🕺

#Pushpa2SecondSingle Out tomorrow at 11.07 AM 👌

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵

Sung by @shreyaghoshal ✨

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

The second single, ‘The Couple Song,’ from Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release tomorrow at 11:07 AM, and the excitement is indeed on the rise. The song will be sung by the melody queen, Shreya Ghoshal, in 6 different languages.

The movie “The Rule” is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. It is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The lead roles are played by Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The recent teaser has generated high anticipation for the film among the audience.