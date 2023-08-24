India’s new age Horror Cinema makes it BIG!

While the mainstream Hindi film industry is ecstatic with the audience coming back to the theatres & films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 & Jailer & Rocky aur Rani, putting the box office back on fire, one indie film that promises to create buzz for some time is the horror film “Episode 13” that has become the first Indian film to have been selected at the prestigious 22nd Macabro Film festival 2023, in the feature length foreign film category.

The Macabro Mexico City International Horror Film Festival is the first and most

Experienced genre film festival that focuses on independent horror cinema. The festival’s programming includes sections dedicated to independent horror films, tributes to influential creators, and retrospectives to explore the history and impact of horror cinema worldwide & ‘Episode 13’ is probably the first Indian film ever to be selected at the prestigious Macabro Horror Film Festival in last 20 years.

Producer Suhas Raut , Virat Singh Kumpawat & Yogesh Raut, the director of the film are on cloud nine ever since their film has been selected at the prestigious festival. For them the immense struggle on making this miniscule budget film has eventually been acknowledged & applauded by the audience. Earlier in his career Director Yogesh Raut has been part of the popular tv series ‘maano ya na maano’, anchored by Irrfan Khan. He certainly holds very good command over this space & has come up with some unique treatment styles in the genre.

Inspired by real incidents , the film “Episode 13’ is a truly authentic ‘found footage horror film’. Virat Singh quotes ‘It is India’s answer to the ‘Blair witch project’ and its treatment is the real hero of the film. The movie follows the journey of a TV crew, who go to Kalshewadi to shoot the 13th episode of their weekly non-fiction TV show KHOJ (search). The film’s real mystery is about the Nemaade Family and their house, their disappearance, and whether the house is haunted. The crew’s survival is also at stake, and the film builds towards a chilling and electrifying supernatural thriller. The unique POV treatment lends authenticity to the story, and the film is as real as it can get because it is real footage found by the police on the crime scene.

The entire team of ‘Episode 13’ shares their firm conviction on great narratives that come to life on screen as indie films. The passion & conviction of the indie filmmakers is what drives their craft & often puts India on the world map of the audience. As per director Yogesh – Horror as a genre is yet to be explored to its fullest by Indian filmmakers. Episode 13 is written by Upendra Sidhaye Ashutosh Mishra & Yogesh Raut, Cinematography by Anand Pande, Edited by – Mandar Sawant. So here is a bonded, passionate & young team of filmmakers who have made us proud this as per them is just the beginning of a long innings that they are sure to play.