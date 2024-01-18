Indic Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Awarded With a Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a highly sensible and responsible filmmaker in Indian cinema. He always uses true-life storylines in his films to depict the realities of society and its people. His two true-life stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, have left a lasting impression on the audience. While the former shocked the country with its powerful narrative and conviction, winning several prestigious awards including the National Award, the latter honors the spirit and contribution of the Indian women scientists who played a crucial role in developing the Corona vaccine. This showcases his ability as a filmmaker to present high-quality content to his audiences.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is not only an Indic filmmaker but also a responsible citizen of India. He has contributed significantly towards the welfare of society and the nation. Vivek has actively participated in various movements, and due to his work and its impact on people’s minds, he was recently honored with a Doctorate title by the Governor of Maharashtra. Sharing the news on social media, the filmmaker wrote,

“I am deeply honored to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra at DY Patil University, Pune. Thank you for believing in my contributions. Excited to carry this recognition forward by creating positive social impact through Indic Renaissance. Gratitude”

I am deeply honored to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra at DY Patil University, Pune. Thank you for believing in my contributions. Excited to carry this recognition forward by creating positive social impact through Indic Renaissance. Gratitude. pic.twitter.com/o7i3bSxGbQ — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2024

On the work front, the celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri unveiled his next magnum opus, titled ‘Parva,’ during a grand event in Bangalore. This much-anticipated project promises to be an epic cinematic journey as it will be based on the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa’s iconic novel ‘Parva.’ This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, which will cement its place in the annals of Indian cinema. The event left the audiences in awe and anticipation for this upcoming masterpiece.

Besides this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotir is also working on ‘The Delhi Files’ which is going to be another courageous and real-life film from the filmmaker.