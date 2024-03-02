Is one of the stories from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 based on Bigg Boss?

Love Sex Aur Dhokha has truly changed the dynamics of the content arena with its immensely captivating stories. We witnessed three different stories in the first installment, the makers are now bringing its 2nd installment, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. With the arrival of the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are all set to bring three even more engaging stories and we got to hear that one of the stories will be based on the television reality show, Bigg Boss.

The chatter about the stories of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been hovering around ever since its announcement. As we know, one of the stories will be based on the gamer and inspired by Carry Minati, now we have heard that the next story is based on the television reality show, Bigg Boss. This is indeed exciting to hear as Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows on television and having a story in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 related to it would definitely going to be an interesting watch.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.