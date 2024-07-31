Is Vipul Amrutlal Shah Set to Create a Heist Universe with his Next Film Hisaab?

Spy universe, Cop universe, horror universe are entertaining the audiences amazingly but what missing was a good heist movie universe.

“Get ready for the ultimate heist experience! Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the mastermind behind the 2002 blockbuster Aankhen, is set to revolutionize the entertainment industry with his latest film, Hisaab. This upcoming heist movie has sparked rumors of a potential ‘Heist Universe,’ leaving audiences eagerly anticipating a new era of thrilling bank robberies and edge-of-the-seat action.

According to an independent industry source, “After Aankhen, Vipul Amrutlal Shah waited a long time before coming up with another heist film, Hisaab. We also hear that he is reading a few more scripts on heists, which will be next after Hisaab. Vipul has big plans in the cards when it comes to the heist genre.”

Aankhen, featuring an iconic cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, remains a fan favorite to this day. Its success paved the way for a new wave of heist movies, including Dhoom, Crew, Money Heist, and Happy New Year. Now, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is continuing his legacy with Hisaab, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah.

As the entertainment industry expands its universe of genres, from spy thrillers to cop dramas and comedy-horror, the heist genre is poised to take center stage. With Hisaab, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is potentially creating a ‘Heist Universe’ that will captivate audiences worldwide. The question on everyone’s mind: is this the start of a new cinematic universe? One thing is certain – Hisaab is set to be an unforgettable ride!”