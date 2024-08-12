It’s a wrap up for Rajkumar Santoshi’ Lahore 1947′ starring Sunny Deol after an intense 70 days schedule with no breaks! Deets Inside!

“Lahore 1947” is one of the most highly anticipated projects in recent times, featuring a talented cast and crew. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film brings together an impressive team, including Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan working together for the first time. With much excitement surrounding the film, an update has been announced that the production has completed a rigorous 70-day shooting schedule without any breaks.

As per a source close to the production, “The shooting for Lahore 1947 has concluded after an intensive 70-days schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It’s been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit will be locked, there will be a few days of patch work… but largely the film has finished shooting. Raj ji has been very excited with what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot”.

In a recent update, the creators revealed that the film’s grand finale features a breathtaking train sequence, one of the most ambitious and elaborate scenes ever attempted in a film about the Partition era. It is expected to establish new standards for visual storytelling, capturing the chaotic and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with unparalleled detail and intensity.

Aamir Khan will produce Lahore 1947 and bring his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. The renowned director Rajkumar Santoshi will direct the film, known for his exceptional storytelling. The lead roles will be played by Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.