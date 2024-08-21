Jacqueliene Fernandez Hints on an Upcoming Project Through an Instagram Post

Jacqueliene Fernandez recently sparked a flurry of speculation with her latest Instagram post. In a video shared on her account, the actress is seen in a makeup room, scribbling something on a piece of paper before sticking it to a mirror. The message on the paper reads, “How will I know if I never try?”

This intriguing act has left fans and followers guessing—what could it mean? Is Jacqueliene hinting at a brand new role that she has never tried before, a potential brand collaboration, or perhaps something entirely different? The cryptic nature of her post has certainly piqued curiosity and generated a lot of buzz among her followers.

View Instagram Post 1: Jacqueliene Fernandez Hints on an Upcoming Project Through an Instagram Post

Fans have been quick to react, flooding the comments with their theories and excitement about what the video could be hinting at. Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing reactions:

One commented “Aww yes keep trying and bring out the best in you …coz u got this girl!! ❤️ @jacquelienefernandez”

Few commented “What is brewing??? Is she coming with new role 😲”

“Is she hinting for any movie 🤔🫣”

Another fan commented “👀👀👀👀 What we trying ???”

On the work front, Jacqueliene Fernandez is set to star in the highly anticipated sequel Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3) later this year. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani, among other notable actors. Scheduled for release on December 20, this high-profile project promises to be a major highlight in Jacqueliene’s career and adds to the excitement surrounding her future endeavors.Also she has G.O.A.T OTT series and Fateh with Sonu Sood in pipeline.