Jacqueline Fernandez: Beyond the Silver Screen - From dancing, horse riding to fitness enthusiast and more!

Jacqueline Fernandez is more than just a silver screen star. She is also a fitness enthusiast, horse rider, and skilled dancer.

15 Sep,2023 16:47:48
Jacqueline Fernandez is not just a phenomenal actress, but also a multifaceted personality with a lot to offer. Apart from her performances, she is known for her adventurous hobbies such as horse riding and piano lessons. In addition to that, she is actively involved in social work, including beach clean-ups and lending support through her NGO YOLO (You Only Live Once). Her philanthropic endeavors have won the hearts of people worldwide, and have showcased her as a distinguished personality beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Jacqueline Fernandez’s multifaceted persona continues to inspire and endear her to audiences around the world.

*Miss Flexibility *

While Jacqueline Fernandez has nailed Flexibility in her dance performances, here is where her performance skills come from.

The Volunteer

The actress has always taken time out to contribute to the city she lives in. The responsible actress often volunteers to clean beaches in her city.

The Dance

Every time Fernandez takes the stage, she looks absolutely stunning. Her energetic stage presence, vivacious performance, and swagger moves make her a total show-stealer. Both on and off stage, she dazzles us with her talents and beauty, leaving us unable to take our eyes off her.

YOLO

Jacqueline Fernandez supports various causes through her NGO, YOLO (You Only Live Once), striving to make a positive impact on society.

Love For Horses

JJacqueline’s love for adventure and learning is evident in her pursuits. Not only does she excel in the realm of acting, but she also has a passion for horse riding, displaying her fearless spirit in the saddle.

Knows her way around music

Although Jacqueline is a professional dancer, she also displays her musical talent by effortlessly playing the piano. Here’s a video of her performing.

