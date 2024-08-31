“JINX by Mansha Totla to Represent India at Venice’s Reply AI Film Festival Amid 5,000 Global Submissions”

Filmmaker and producer, Mansha Totla has achieved a remarkable milestone with her latest short documentary film, JINX, which has been selected as a finalist in the top 12, at the prestigious ‘Reply AI Film Festival’ in Venice, Italy. The festival, known for its celebration of innovative storytelling through the use of AI technology, received over 5,000 submissions from filmmakers worldwide. Mansha’s ‘JINX’ will proudly be the only film representing India on this global stage as a finalist.

Jinx is a compelling exploration of the untold true story of 90-year-old holocaust escapee named Jinx Akerkar. The film emphasises the fragility of life and highlights the importance of trusting one’s intuition. Furthermore, it is a heartfelt dedication to all the lives lost during the war and for the people that may still suffer because of it.

To authentically represent World War II, Mansha meticulously created war footage from scratch using AI technology, setting a new benchmark for the integration of AI in documentary filmmaking.

Mansha has also been invited to walk the red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, alongside Hollywood celebrities also attending the festival , including the likes of Angelina Jolie , Brad Pitt and Jenna Ortega, among others.

Reflecting on her selection, Mansha shared saying, “It is an absolute honour to have my film ‘JINX’ recognized at such a prestigious platform that champions innovative storytelling and technology. My goal was to authentically tell a story that resonates with people on a soul level and leaves them with a lingering positive feeling after. This was my first time using AI and attempting to push the boundaries of traditional cinema by blending history with cutting-edge AI technology, and I am thrilled that my efforts and vision have resonated with the festival’s jury. Representing India and premiering my film in Venice is a dream come true and I am excited to share JINX with the world very soon.”

Mansha becoming a finalist at the Reply AI Film Festival marks a significant moment in her career and for Indian cinema, as she continues to push creative boundaries and explore new dimensions in storytelling.